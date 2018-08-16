all about Madonna

“This is us 35 years ago … und die Zeit verfliegt mit dem Wind, aber das lässt uns nicht zerfallen, denn wir sind immer noch hier! HAPPY Birthday, Madonna”❤️🚀#zeitlos #moretocome #immernochhier” – Nena

“Happy birthday to Lady Madonna!!! I’m 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!!!” – Kylie Minogue

“Happy birthday to the iconic, unique, divine, inspiring and most of all my friend.” – Donatella Versace

“I wouldn’t be who I am without @Madonna – Happy Birthday, Queen.” – Darren Hayes

“Happy 60th to the courageous, shape shifting, influencing badass that is Madonna today. Thank you for being my childhood pin up and the reason why I will never made the same album twice!” Paloma Faith

“#JoyeuxAnniversaire to my long time friend, my everlasting muse and our Queen of Pop Madonna <3” – Jean Paul Gaultier

“Happy 60th birthday your Madgesty. You’ve shown us and taught us more than a thing or two over the years. Long may you reign.” – Lisa Stansfield

“Wishing you a Happy Birthday!! 🎂🍾 #HappyBirthday @Madonna” – Antonio Banderas

“To the mother of all Leo’s. An inspiration. An icon. Queen Madge. Happy 60th @Madonna 🦁⚔️❤️” – Dua Lipa

“My guiding star – every time I look around, you are always there shining for me! Your constant love, beauty and wisdom make you my eternal friend ! I love you beyond words! Happy birthday my only M! Keep shining my lucky star love you” – Riccardo Tisci read more →